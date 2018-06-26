This is when Hampshire schools break-up for summer and all the key term dates for 2018/19

Have your say

The school term is coming to an end and it is time to look ahead to the key dates for the next academic year

While it only feels like 2018 started yesterday, in a matter of weeks the kids will be breaking up for the six weeks holiday.

These are all the key dates for the 2018/19 academic year

It can be hard to keep track of when exactly the summer term comes to an end, as well as to plan for all the holidays and half-terms in the next academic year - starting in September.

So to make life easier we have rounded up when the school’s break up and all the key dates for the 2018/19 school year.

Portsmouth

Schools in Portsmouth will break up for summer on Tuesday, July 24 - so just under a month from now.

Schools will start back in early September

The term dates for the 2018/19 academic year have been released by Portsmouth City Council with term set to start back after the summer holiday on Monday, September 3.

October half-term will be from Monday, October 22 to Friday, October 26, while the autumn term will end on Friday, December 21.

Christmas holiday will run from Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve - until Friday, January 5, so the Spring term will begin on Monday, January 7 and run until Friday, April 5.

With February half-term being Monday, February 18 to Friday, February 22, while the Easter holiday’s are from Monday, April 8 until Monday, April 22, with the summer term running from Tuesday, April 23, until Tuesday, July 23.

May half term will run from Monday, May 27 until Friday, May 31.

While these are the broad term dates for across the city, each school will have variations depending on when they have Insert days - so you should check with your child’s specific school.

Read More: 7 free things to do in Portsmouth this summer

Hampshire

The current academic year will come to an end in Hampshire on Monday, July 23.

For schools outside of the authority of Portsmouth City Council, Hampshire County Council (HCC) has released the term dates for the 2018/19 academic school year.

The autumn term will start on Monday, September 3 and will run until Friday, December 21 - with the October half-term running from Monday, October 22 until Friday, October 26.

The Christmas holiday starts on Monday, December 24 and the spring term starts back on Monday, January 7, 2019.

Schools under the HCC authority will have half-term holiday from Monday, February 18, until Friday, February 22.

The spring term will end on Friday, April 5 with the Easter holidays running from Monday, April 8 until Monday, April 22.

Summer term will start back on Tuesday, April 23 and will run until Tuesday, July 23 - with the half-term being from Monday, May 27 until Friday, May 31.

To check insert days for specific schools you should visit their websites.

Read More: Water good idea! Plans in motion for splash park in Lee-on-the-Solent

Southampton

Schools in Southampton will break up for summer holidays on Friday, July 20.

The academic 2018/19 year will begin on Monday, September 23 with the autumn term running until Friday, December 21. The October half-term is from Monday, October 22 to Friday, October 26.

The Christmas holidays will be from Monday, December 24 until Friday, January 4, with the spring term starting on Monday, January 7, 2019.

February half-term will run from Monday, February 18 to Friday, February 22, while the spring term will end on Friday, April 5, 2019.

The summer term will follow the Easter break - which runs from Monday, April 8 until Monday, April 22 - there will be a half-term from Tuesday, May 28 to Friday, May 31.

The 2018/19 academic year will end on Tuesday, July 23 for schools in Southampton.

To check insert days for specific schools you should visit their websites.