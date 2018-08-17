This is when schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire go back plus all key dates for 2018/19 

Have your say

The six weeks holidays are well underway now but it won’t be long before students are going back to school.

While it may feel like only yesterday that summer began it is almost autumn and the new term is nearly upon us.

It can be hard to keep track of when exactly the new school year begins as well as to plan for all the holidays and half-terms in the next academic year - starting in September.

So to make life easier we have rounded up when the school start again and all the key dates for the 2018/19 school year.

Portsmouth

Schools in Portsmouth will return from summer on Monday, September 3 for the start of the academic 2018/19 year.

October half-term will be from Monday, October 22 to Friday, October 26, while the autumn term will end on Friday, December 21.

Christmas holiday will run from Monday, December 24 - Christmas Eve - until Friday, January 5, so the Spring term will begin on Monday, January 7 and run until Friday, April 5.

With February half-term being Monday, February 18 to Friday, February 22, while the Easter holiday’s are from Monday, April 8 until Monday, April 22, with the summer term running from Tuesday, April 23, until Tuesday, July 23.

May half term will run from Monday, May 27 until Friday, May 31.

While these are the broad term dates for across the city, each school will have variations depending on when they have Insert days - so you should check with your child’s specific school.

Hampshire

The newacademic year will start in Hampshire on Monday, September 3 for schools outside of the authority of Portsmouth City Council.

Hampshire County Council (HCC) has released the term dates for the 2018/19 academic school year.

The autumn term will run until Friday, December 21 - with the October half-term running from Monday, October 22 until Friday, October 26.

The Christmas holiday starts on Monday, December 24 and the spring term starts back on Monday, January 7, 2019.

Schools under the HCC authority will have half-term holiday from Monday, February 18, until Friday, February 22.

The spring term will end on Friday, April 5 with the Easter holidays running from Monday, April 8 until Monday, April 22.

Summer term will start back on Tuesday, April 23 and will run until Tuesday, July 23 - with the half-term being from Monday, May 27 until Friday, May 31.

To check insert days for specific schools you should visit their websites.

Southampton

For schools in Southampton the academic 2018/19 year will begin on Monday, September 3 with the autumn term running until Friday, December 21.

The October half-term is from Monday, October 22 to Friday, October 26.

The Christmas holidays will be from Monday, December 24 until Friday, January 4, with the spring term starting on Monday, January 7, 2019.

February half-term will run from Monday, February 18 to Friday, February 22, while the spring term will end on Friday, April 5, 2019.

The summer term will follow the Easter break - which runs from Monday, April 8 until Monday, April 22 - there will be a half-term from Tuesday, May 28 to Friday, May 31.

The 2018/19 academic year will end on Tuesday, July 23 for schools in Southampton.

To check insert days for specific schools you should visit their websites.