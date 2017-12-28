Top boarding school offers bursaries to Portsmouth naval families

Have your say

NAVAL families are being urged to apply for a bursary which could see their children attending one of the nation’s top boarding schools.

The Royal Hospital School (RHS) in Suffolk is offering families with links to the navy, Royal Marines and Merchant Navy bursaries to cover up to 100 per cent boarding fees.

Applications for the school’s Seafarers’ bursary are now open. Next month, the site will be holding a series of information events in Portsmouth and Gosport for families to find out more.

Simon Lockyer, headteacher at RHS, said: ‘We are extremely proud of our connections with the naval community and the tradition of helping the children of seafarers access an outstanding education

‘The Seafarers’ bursary has life-changing potential for the recipients, giving them opportunities to pursue their interests and make the most of their talents at one of the country’s leading co-educational independent schools.’

RHS was founded in 1712 to educate boys for a life at sea.

Today it provides all-round education for 750 boys and girls aged 11 to 18.

The first bursary open day is at the Royal Naval Association, Fareham Road, Gosport, from 1pm to 6.30pm on Friday, January 12.

The second is at The Royal Maritime Club, Queen Street, Portsmouth, from 9am to 1pm on Saturday, January 13.

For more details, see royalhospitalschool.org/seafarersbursary. Applications close at the end of January.