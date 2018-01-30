Top civil servant visits ‘outstanding’ college

A TOP civil servant in charge of further education visited a college after it achieved an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating and a nomination for FE College of the Year.

Philippa Lloyd, Director General of Higher and Further Education at the Department of Education, was invited down to meet with students and staff at Fareham College and have a tour of the Centre of Excellence in Engineering, Manufacturing and Advanced Skills Training (CEMAST) and also visited the Civil Engineering Training Centre.

Principal Nigel Duncan said: ‘It is a pleasure to be a part of Philippa’s visit to the Solent.

‘Fareham College has developed its provision to match the current and future skills needs of local, regional and national employers.

‘Our partnership with employers is at the heart of all we do and ensures that the skills that our students gain through their study programmes and apprenticeships equip them for long-term careers in a wide range of professions.’