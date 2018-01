Have your say

A FUNDRAISING event will be raising money to support a school’s plans to renovate its swimming pool.

To help fund the swimming pool at Leesland School in Gosport, the school has organised a Take That tribute night, which will be taking place next week.

The event is being held on Friday, January 19 at Thorngate Halls in Bury Road, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Tickets will cost £10 per person and can be purchased by contacting the school – to get in touch, call (023) 9258 0962.