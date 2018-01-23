Tributes paid to ‘outstanding’ PE teacher who died suddenly over Christmas

Have your say

AN ACADEMY has thanked its community for messages and tributes after PE teacher Neil Edwards died suddenly.

Flowers have been left on the gates of Fareham Academy in memory of Mr Edwards, who was in his 50s and had worked at the school for 19 years.

PE teachers Neil Edwards, left, and David Butterworth taking part in Movember in 2015. Picture: Sarah Standing

In a letter, headteacher Adele Deasy wrote: ‘I am writing to inform you, with deep regret that our beloved Mr Edwards has died suddenly over the Christmas period.

‘Staff and students have been informed of this news and offered support during this difficult time.

‘Mr Edwards was an outstanding teacher, colleague and friend. He was loved by students and staff alike.

‘This sudden loss has affected us deeply and I know that those of you who knew him will feel the same way.

‘In the coming weeks we will remember him and his contribution to our school life with heartfelt fondness.’

The school will announce more details about a celebration of Neil’s life on its Facebook page.

In a statement on Facebook, the school wrote: ‘The overwhelming amount of support has brought comfort to his friends and family, demonstrating how much he was loved.’