Search

Two new primary schools to be built in Portsmouth after £12m funding is secured

Welborne Buckland Development Limited
Welborne Buckland Development Limited
12/1/18 For Stand Alone Millions of pets face an Unhappy Blue Year, says PDSA Forget Blue Monday  millions of pets face a Blue Year unless their owners take steps to end their stress, obesity and loneliness, according to leading pet wellbeing charity PDSA. The warning comes on Monday 15 January  hallmarked as Blue Monday  where short, dark days, empty pockets and dwindling New Years resolutions all add up to create the most melancholic day of the year. But PDSA is urging pet owners to spare a thought for the pets who face another year of loneliness and boredom going far beyond the joyless January blues. Pictured : Andra Petrov with her beagle, Elvis Picture : Habibur Rahman PPP-181201-152058001

Pupils walk to school as part of Portsmouth council challenge

0
Have your say

TWO new primary schools will be built to create more school places in Fareham and Horndean.

Hampshire County Council has announced six new schools across the area including, Welborne Primary in Fareham and Hazelton Farm Primary in Horndean.

The council will spend £4.8m on Hazelton Farm in Horndean, and £7.8m on Welborne Primary.

Councillor Keith Mans, lead for children’s services at the council, said: ‘We have been experiencing pressure on primary school places for some time now, and I’m pleased to say we’re still ahead of the game - meeting the increasing demand through careful planning and budgeting.

‘We are determined that families in Hampshire have access to a good local school that offers a rich and varied learning experience.’

Both schools are expected to open in September 2021 and will be partly funded by developers’ contributions, which means that the timescale for building each school will depend on the timing of the housing developments being built in the area.