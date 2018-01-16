Two new primary schools to be built in Portsmouth after £12m funding is secured

TWO new primary schools will be built to create more school places in Fareham and Horndean.

Hampshire County Council has announced six new schools across the area including, Welborne Primary in Fareham and Hazelton Farm Primary in Horndean.

The council will spend £4.8m on Hazelton Farm in Horndean, and £7.8m on Welborne Primary.

Councillor Keith Mans, lead for children’s services at the council, said: ‘We have been experiencing pressure on primary school places for some time now, and I’m pleased to say we’re still ahead of the game - meeting the increasing demand through careful planning and budgeting.

‘We are determined that families in Hampshire have access to a good local school that offers a rich and varied learning experience.’

Both schools are expected to open in September 2021 and will be partly funded by developers’ contributions, which means that the timescale for building each school will depend on the timing of the housing developments being built in the area.