University applications on the up in South East region

THE number of people applying for university has increased in the region, according to statistics.

Figures released from UCAS show that the number of university applications from 18-year-olds in the region has risen by 2.7 per cent from 2017 to 2018.

The current figure is also four per cent higher than the national rate of applications.

Commenting on the figures, Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said: ‘This is really encouraging news that shows the work of this government to ensure more young people have the opportunity to make the most of their talents is paying off.

‘There is more to do, but with the proportion of disadvantaged 18-year-olds applying to university at record levels, we are making progress.’