University of Portsmouth and bank renew partnership to support students

STUDENTS will get help to study abroad and start businesses thanks to a new three-year agreement.

The University of Portsmouth has renewed its partnership with banking giant Santander to help its students establish academic links across the globe.

Funding worth £120,000 over three years will support city students through mobility scholarships and awards and entrepreneurial activities both in the UK and overseas.

The agreement was signed by Professor Graham Galbraith, vice-chancellor, and Matthew Hutnell, director of Santander Universities UK.

Professor Galbraith said: ‘We are delighted Santander’s support will continue for the next three years to help our students study abroad, grow their fledgling businesses and take a first step in the job market.’

Mr Hutnell added: ‘The University of Portsmouth has been a valued partner to us for a number of years now and I’m delighted we’ve renewed that partnership.’