University of Portsmouth celebrates staff and students

STUDENTS and staff have been recognised for making an exceptional contribution to the University of Portsmouth and the community.

The first-ever Vice-Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence have been held with 14 people and teams given certificates for a range of initiatives and achievements.

These include delivering CPR training to school children, helping adults with autism find jobs, students providing free legal advice to residents and projects raising the profile of the university.

Vice-chancellor Professor Graham Galbraith said: ‘I’m very pleased that we’ve introduced these awards to celebrate the positive difference our staff and students have made to the university and community.

‘Our success as a top 25 university with gold-rated teaching would not be possible without the creativity, dedication and passion of our staff and students.

‘They invest an enormous amount of skill and effort into realising the university’s values, ambition and success.’