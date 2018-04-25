University of Portsmouth climbs five places in 2019 Complete University Guide rankings table

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH has risen five places in a league table measuring excellence among 131 UK universities.

Published today, TheCompleteUniversityGuide.co.uk 2019 league tables ranked the University of Portsmouth (UoP) 51st – compared to 56th last year.

In total, UoP has climbed 38 places in the table since 2011.

Professor Graham Galbraith, UoP vice-chancellor, said: ‘Continued teaching excellence and opportunities for real life learning has once again seen us rise in a nationally recognised table.

‘We make the effort to learn and understand our students’ individual needs and then tailor the support they need to succeed. We also understand that university is an investment for our students.

‘We involve employers and students in the design of our courses and we expose our students to the real world of work, including work placements and access to outstanding simulation facilities.

‘This ensures that our students get an excellent start to their lives as graduates.’