PEOPLE are needed to help train optometrists at the University of Portsmouth.

Sixteen people with no history of major eye disorders are needed for short appointments on April 26.

The appointments will involve students, supervised by a fully-qualified optometrist, carrying out an anterior eye assessment and inserting and removing contact lenses.

Volunteers will not be given a full ocular health assessment. For times, or to volunteer, email malcolm.maciver@port.ac.uk