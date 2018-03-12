University of Portsmouth neuroscientist presents research to parliament

A FORMER wine maker turned University of Portsmouth neuroscientist has presented his research in the Houses of Parliament.

Andrea Rivera, 34, works on white matter, the layer beneath our brain’s grey matter, which is thought to hold answers as to why some people develop dementia as they age.

He said: ‘Everyone has heard of grey matter but people are less familiar with the white matter, which contains the ‘electrical cables’ that connect the different parts of the brain.’

The invitation to present his research came as part of STEM for Britain, a programme to support and promote early-career researchers.