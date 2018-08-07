University of Portsmouth research into oral health products

THE University of Portsmouth is carrying out research into how well products bought on the high street actually protect teeth and gums.

Researcher, Dr Marta Roldo, said: ‘We’ve all heard of plaque but what many might not know is plaque is a biofilm and it’s this which is the main cause of most oral disease. Biofilms include bacteria, fungi, viruses and ultra small organisms attached to teeth and gums.’

Dr Roldo’s research will focus on techniques to visualise changes in oral biofilms to test the effectiveness of health care products. A funding grant of £22,000 has been awarded to carry out the research.