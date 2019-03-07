University of Portsmouth set to teach police constables of the future

POLICE officers of the future will be taught by the University of Portsmouth as part of a joint scheme.

The institution, along with Middlesex, Canterbury Christ Church and Cumbria universities has won a contract to work with Sussex and Surrey police forces.

They will teach students on the new police constable degree apprenticeship – a new way into policing.

Plans are being made for the course to start later this year but needs College of Policing approval.

Dr Paul Norman, head of the university’s Institute of Criminal Justice Studies, said: ‘We are extremely privileged to work with partner universities and police forces to develop a unique and high quality apprenticeship offer to realise the transformational potential of the reforms to policing education.’