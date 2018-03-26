University of Portsmouth takes part in study on ocean plastic

Have your say

by HOLLIE INGRAM

NEW analysis of the ocean between Hawaii and California has shown there is 16 times more plastic than previously estimated.

The University of Portsmouth, accompanied by six other universities, conducted the in-depth research surrounding the area dubbed the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

In association with The Ocean Cleanup Foundation, the universities embarked on a research programme finding 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic.

While surveying the area they found large quantities of plastic such as large discarded fishing nets.

Serena Cunsolo, a research student at the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘One of the major findings of this study is that the mass of plastic is mainly distributed in the larger plastic items.

‘This study has contributed to have a better understanding of the extent of the plastic pollution problem and for which a coordinated worldwide effort is needed.’