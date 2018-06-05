University offers help to traders in a new link

BUSINESSES are being offered a chance to find out how the University of Portsmouth can help their trade thrive.

The opportunity is part of the education hub’s University 2 Business event, with the latest session running today.

It is designed to help local traders, start-up businesses and entrepreneurs by showing them the facilities and expertise offered by the university.

Guests to the events are set to take part in a range of activities, ranging from dispute resolution training and how to incorporate new technologies to help grow businesses.

University experts will be leading a host of live demonstrations throughout the day.

Today’s event comes just days after the institution was named in the top 25 university’s in the Guardian’s 2019 league table and the number one in the UK for boosting graduate salaries according to The Economist.

Pre-booked sessions at the business event are running until 12.30pm. To get involved in future business days, email u2b2018@port.ac.uk