University Portsmouth group warm up their vocal chords to sing for the Queen

MEMBERS of a university choir are gearing up for one of the most important performances of their lives.

The University of Portsmouth Gospel Choir will be performing to the Queen at the Royal Commonwealth Service in Westminster Abbey on Monday.

At the service, the choir will be performing to the royal family, prime minister Theresa May, the Commonwealth secretary general, ambassadors and dignitaries.

The service will be broadcast live on BBC One from 1.30pm on Monday

The group was spotted on TV performing in the BBC’s talent show Pitch Battle – and is asking for the community to show support and tune in.

Band co-ordinator Omolade Taiwo said: ‘We are really honoured. It’s amazing and surreal definitely.

‘It’s all God. We’ve done absolutely nothing to deserve this, we’re just a university gospel choir. Genuinely we sing, we have fun, put videos online and then we got an opportunity like this.’

Choir member Lizette Ampofo, 22, said: ‘We’ve performed at local school assemblies in the past and it’s really nice to have that connection with the community.

‘We’re so proud of being a Portsmouth choir and it’s really nice to have a connection with the local community too.’