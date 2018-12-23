University supports schools to boost reading ages

UNIVERSITY students have been supporting school children to improve their reading.

The 10-week programme was delivered by 18 trained students who visited schools to provide targeted learning support to Year 7 pupils.

The initiative was targeted at students with a reading age at least 18 months lower than their actual age.

Professor Graham Galbraith, the university’s vice-chancellor, said: ‘I’m thrilled that our students have helped so many local school pupils to boost their reading ability which is such an important life skill. As a university we have a global outlook but we are firmly rooted in our city.’

In addition to improving the children’s reading ages, it is also hoped the scheme may inspire some students to pursue teaching as a career.

University student Chloe Bolton, who was involved in the scheme, said: ‘It’s great to represent the university in making a difference with these pupils in the local community.’

The children have been awarded certificates from the university in recognition of their participation in the programme.