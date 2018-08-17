University supports students in ‘Clearing’

PORTSMOUTH University will be active in helping to support students going through the ‘Clearing’ process.

University vice chancellor, professor Graham Galbraith, said: ‘Although many thousands of students will be celebrating success not everyone will have had the results they were hoping for. No matter how daunting it may feel, if your results weren’t what you’d expected, don’t panic.’

Clearing has traditionally been used to find courses for students who failed to get into their chosen universities but it is increasingly being used by students, who have done better than expected, to change their choices.

Professor Galbraith stressed that Portsmouth will be actively involved in supporting students onto the university’s courses.

‘We are actively recruiting in Clearing – we want to give people the opportunity to benefit from our distinctive education,’ said professor Galbraith. Students can contact the university’s clearing line on 02392848081.