University to support Wear a Hat Day

STAFF and students from the University of Portsmouth will be supporting Wear a Hat Day on Thursday, March 29, in aid of the national charity Brain Tumour Research.

They will join supporters across the country to raise money to fund vital research for a brain tumour cure.

The team works on five complementary research programmes to investigate brain tumours in both adults and children, with the goal of creating therapies for the treatment of brain cancer.

They have developed a human model of the blood-brain barrier, allowing them to develop strategies for delivering drugs to the brain in order to reach and attack brain tumours directly.

Professor Geoff Pilkington, head of the university’s Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence, said: ‘The centre uses state-of-the-art research facilities to investigate crucial biological features of brain tumours, which we feel are central to development of new approaches to the effective treatment of a wide range of such tumours affecting the brain.’