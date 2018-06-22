University welcomes research conference

Have your say

ACADEMICS and professionals from around the world will attend Europe’s biggest conference on information systems research.

The University of Portsmouth will next week host the European Conference on Information Systems (ECIS).

The annual conference provides a platform for panel discussions, networking and the sharing of the latest ideas and scientific research into information systems.

Dr Peter Bednar, ECIS 2018 co-chairman, said: ‘The field of information systems deals with real problems in real organisations in the context of the true activities that people actually do.

‘We are focusing on how to help people to change their organised activity for the better, often with the help of some technology.’

ECIS is being held in the UK for the first time since its inaugural event in 1993.

The five-day conference is held by the Systems and Information Systems Research Group in the University of Portsmouth’s School of Computing. Visit ecis2018.eu