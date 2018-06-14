WATCH: Portsmouth primary students put their engineering skills to test

A GROUP of lucky primary school students got a taste of life as an engineer in Portsmouth.

Five schools from around the city took part in the event yesterday including Cottage Grove Primary, Gatcombe Park Primary School, Wimborne Primary, Wickham Church of England Primary School and Fernhurst Junior School.

From left: Lacey Sheppard, Leo Beech, Vanya Karim and Imogen Chapman make a final check on their vehicle ' 'Picture: Malcolm Wells (180613-3560)

The pupils had been tasked with making box cars and then took them along to UTC Portsmouth, on London Road, to put their new creations through a series of tests.

Hannah Stafford, six, from Gatcombe Park Primary, said: ‘I couldn’t believe how far it went because when we did it in school it only went three metres but today it went four.’

The children were separated into two groups, with children in Year 4 to Year 6 dubbed ‘Engineers’ and used motors while the younger kids dubbed ‘Apprentices’ pushed their cars down a ramp.

Lara Agha, seven, from Gatcombe Park Primary, added: ‘Pushing it down was my favourite part.’

The event was also attended by Portsmouth City Council leader Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson and members of the Royal Navy.

Nick Donnelly, from Primary Engineer Programmes who organised the event, said: ‘It has been lovely, it is lovely to see kids really enjoying it.

‘These events have been running a long time, we started in Scotland. It is only this year and the beginning of last year that we started to venture down south.’