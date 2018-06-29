WATCH: Portsmouth school pupils pen song giving thanks for ‘our NHS’

SCHOOLCHILDREN have thanked NHS staff for their hard work and dedication – through a song celebrating the health service’s 70th anniversary.

Pupils from Craneswater Junior School in Portsmouth headed up to Queen Alexandra Hospital earlier this month, as part of the NHS70 school competition.

School children wrote and performed songs on the NHS celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. Pictured are the winners of the competition with QA Hospital chief executive Mark Cubbon and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan. Picture: QA Hospital

Entries for posters, videos and songs from school pupils were judged by QA chief executive Mark Cubbon and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan.

Schools from across the region submitted songs about the NHS, with the pupils from Craneswater getting the final nod of approval.

The song praises the work of doctors and nurses, as well as giving a shout-out to some lesser-known roles such as the radiologists.

Teacher Caroline Batten said: ‘The Year 5 pupils worked really hard on the lyrics and we’re so proud of them all.

‘Singing in a round is a bit of a tradition at our school so we decided to do that.

‘It’s great to get the children thinking about the things the NHS does for us – they really got stuck into the project and I think they’ve all learned a lot.

‘Some of our pupils also have parents working in the NHS so they have been able to learn more about what their parents do at work.’

Chief executive of QA Hospital Mark Cubbon said: ‘Lots of children did posters for the anniversary which we put up on the walls.

‘The posters and the song show how the children all see the NHS in different ways and how it supports people.

‘It’s been great to celebrate the NHS anniversary with the children and I would like to thank everyone who helped to make this celebration happen.’