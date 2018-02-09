WATCH: University of Portsmouth short film to appear at Cannes Film Festival

A SHORT film developed by staff and students at the University of Portsmouth will appear at a world-renowned festival.

Uncle Griot will be pitched and screened at the Short Film Corner at Cannes Film Festival in May. Created as part of the university’s ‘Foam Digital’ collaboration with the Gregg School in Southampton, the short will showcase Stina and the Wolf – a CGI feature film being created by the team.

The project’s lead producer Paul Charisse will attend the festival in May to pitch it, alongside technician Alex Counsell.

Paul said: ‘We’re thrilled to be able to show off our film.’