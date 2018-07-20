Have your say

A taste of New Orleans was brought to Waterlooville when hundreds of schoolchildren enjoyed a huge mardi gras.

The art project took place at Cowplain School where pupils from Berewood, Woodcroft, Hart Plain, Denmead and Padnell schools worked with staff creating masks, alcohol-free cocktails, danced and played samba drums.

They all threw themselves into the carnival spirit.

To see our full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the article or the icon on the main picture.

Pictures by Chris Moorhouse.