SCHOOLCHILDREN from Waterlooville have returned from a national dancing competition with their heads held high.

Youngsters from Purbrook Park School lost out on a top-four spot at the Rock Challenge finals at the weekend, but came home nominated for a number of awards.

Purbrook Park School pupils at Rock Challenge

Nearly 100 pupils from the school journeyed to the Magna Science and Adventure Centre in Rotherham to compete against eight other schools for the event on Saturday.

Leaf Studio School from Bournemouth emerged victors, but Purbrook’s contingent did not not travel back to Hampshire without merit.

The collective was nominated for the following eight awards:

- The EN:Able Award of Excellence for Performance Skill

- Efficiency North Award of Excellence for Stage Use

- Ansvar Insurance Award of Excellence for Concept

- Be Your Best Foundation Award of Excellence for Drama

- Efficiency North Award of Excellence for Soundtrack

- EN:Able Award of Excellence for Set Design and Function

- Be Your Best Foundation Award of Excellence for Entertainment

- Visions Unlimited Award of Excellence for Video Performance

Purbrook Park was the only school from Hampshire to make the national final for Rock Challenge, which initially started out with 324 entrants.

The school won the Southern Open Finals in April with their routine Call of the Crystal to qualify.

