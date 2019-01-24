PLANS to cut down on car ownership in the city could have a major impact on Portsmouth students.

If given the go-ahead students living in halls will no longer be able to apply for residents' parking permits.

Portsmouth student Ben Hornsey, 20, said he could understood why the change might be implemented. 'I am on the fence with this one,' he said.

'Firstly students need their car to get around to places such as work and uni which can be a fair distance depending whereabouts you live. Also if the student is unable to get dropped off to Portsmouth then they will have to drive and leave the car here.

'But then again I understand that there is not much parking so therefore I would only allow students living in houses to drive. This would mean that everyone gets around one or two car permits per house depending on the size and explanations for needing it.'

For his peer Niamh Price, 19, having a car was essential. She said: 'Having my car at uni is really helpful for both my friends and I. We're able to commute into university to ensure we're on time and can easily access all buildings.'

Marketing student Emma Rei, 21, added: 'I understand the council's need to solve the issue of lack of parking, however, Portsmouth university students should also have the right to have their cars at university.

'Some students need their cars to commute to their placement or just the fact that it can be cheaper to commute home by car than by train. We are residents just like Portsmouth locals and should be allowed to have our cars.'

Twenty-year-old Dhylan Nagji thought it was not a necessary measure. 'I don't agree with this as having a car at university has made student life a lot easier,' he said, 'Especially in this city where there isn't a lot of public transport.'

A Portsmouth criminology student, who asked not to be named, added: 'I feel that it is slightly unfair that they are working towards possibly not allowing students to apply for parking permits in Portsmouth.

'We are contributing towards this area through living here, we are still residents and should therefore be entitled to being able to have luxuries such as parking freely.

'However, I do understand that there are many issues regarding lack of parking in the area. And due to the high number of students, it makes sense that they would work on minimising the use of cars from us. But from a student's point of view, it is frustrating.'