We’re learning sign language thanks to The  Greatest Showman

PUPILS and staff at a primary school are practising sign language in their lessons and assemblies - and signed songs from The Greatest Showman in an assembly.

Holbrook Primary School in Gosport is keen to promote the system and believes that teaching it to their pupils is a good first step.

Head girl, Ella-May Muscat, 11, and Kaydyn Walker, five, who uses Makaton to help him with his speech.'Picture: Habibur Rahman

Their aim is to support those children who are unable to speak fluent English so rely on the Makaton system for communication.

The school is ‘Makaton Friendly’, meaning their services are easily accessible to those who practise the system.

On Friday the school invited guests including Caroline Dinenage MP and Gosport Mayor Cllr Diane Furlong to watch the children sing songs while also signing the lyrics using Makaton.

Songs included in the performance were A Million Dreams and This is Me, two numbers from the hit film The Greatest Showman.

Makaton tutor Hannah Anderson, Steve Moloney, Kayden Walker, five, Ella-May Muscatt, 11, MP Caroline Dinenage, Raymond Furlong, Mayor Cllr Diane Furlong and head teacher Zoe Dudley'Picture: Habibur Rahman

Headteacher Zoe Dudley said the school is looking to become more inclusive by intertwining Makaton within the curriculum.

‘The aim is to make the school an inclusive school and to give everybody a voice’, she said.

‘Having a speech and language provision means we have children who don’t have the capacity to speak.’

Zoe also spoke of the importance of introducing Makaton as opposed to British Sign Language.

Pupils singing and using Makaton at the same time in front of other pupils visitors'Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Makaton is very much the new form of sign language with BSL being largely phased out,’ she said.

Zoe is full of praise for the pupils at Holbrook.

She said: ‘I am immensely proud. They surprise and amaze me every time in assembly with their talents.’

Children from reception up to Year 6 took part in the assembly, including head girl Ella-Mae Muscat.

She said: ‘Learning Makaton is important to me because from a personal background I have used sign language for my uncle, but also it is really important to me because people in this school need it.’

Pupil Cayden Walker, five, has severe speech and language delay and needs Makaton to communicate.

In Makaton, he said: ‘Makaton helps me find my voice.’

He added: ‘Holbrook is amazing.’

To promote the Makaton system, the school has its own department specialising in teaching Makaton to the pupils.

Steve Maloney, a teacher in the school’s sign language department, urged people to go online to learn more about Makaton Friendly Gosport and Makaton.org - two initiatives which are pushing for more organisations to become Makaton Friendly.