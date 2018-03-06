Weird and wonderful literary characters descend on school

PICTURE GALLERY: Rock Challenge, Saturday 3rd March
Youngsters from Mill Rythe Infant School, in Hayling Island, gave an author a fishy welcome when he visited for World Book Day.
Mike Henson, author of The Nut Stays Shut, was swamped by youngsters all dressed up as octopuses for the annual event.
Mike gave pupils tips on how to build and illustrate a story when he led the school assembly.
Assistant headteacher Charlotte Tighe said: ‘The pupils loved it.’
Pictures by Malcolm Wells. To buy copies call photosales on 0330 123 0203 quoting the reference number.