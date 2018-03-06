Weird and wonderful literary characters descend on school

Have your say

Youngsters from Mill Rythe Infant School, in Hayling Island, gave an author a fishy welcome when he visited for World Book Day.

Mike Henson, author of The Nut Stays Shut, was swamped by youngsters all dressed up as octopuses for the annual event.

Headteacher Lucy Ford joined in the the spirit of her school's World Book Day ''Picture by: Malcolm Wells (180301-8476)

Mike gave pupils tips on how to build and illustrate a story when he led the school assembly.

Assistant headteacher Charlotte Tighe said: ‘The pupils loved it.’

