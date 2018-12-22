Year 7 pupils in Havant taught about money matters and loan sharks

HUNDREDS of schoolchildren as young as 11 are being given money lessons as part of a scheme run by Citizens Advice Havant.

Year 7 pupils at Warblington School in Havant enjoyed one of the Work Out Your Money sessions this month and learned about the dangers of borrowing.

Money skills mentors for the scheme Fiona Ross and Lynnette Meredith orchestrated the event and said students’ ‘enthusiasm was evident’ as they were introduced to the costs of learning to drive and going to university, among other things.

One pupil said they enjoyed ‘learning about loan sharks’, while another said the session helped them grow an understanding of being safe with their money.

Secondary schools have been required to teach financial capability to Key Stages 3 and 4 since 2014.