Young writers invited to have say on Brexit

THE search is on to find the south’s top young writers who want to have their say on Brexit.

Highbury College is challenging 14 to 16-year-olds to put their skills to the test in a writing competition for the chance to win up to £150 worth of Amazon vouchers.

Youngsters can take part by writing a story, article, poem or essay of no more than 600 words on the theme of Brexit.

Entries can cover anything from their thoughts on the referendum to the current negotiations in Brussels or even how the country or world might look after leaving the European Union.

A winner and five runners-up will be chosen by a panel of five judges, including editor of the Portsmouth News Mark Waldron.

Dr William Pedley from Highbury College’s Sixth Form Academy said: ‘We can’t wait to see what the south’s young writers come up with in this competition.’

The competition is open to youngsters living in Portsmouth and within a 30-mile radius of the city.

Entries must be emailed to william.pedley@highbury.ac.uk before January 8, 2018 for the chance to win the windfall of Amazon vouchers – with a top prize worth £150 and five runner-up prizes each worth £50.

For more information visit tinyurl.com/highburywriting.