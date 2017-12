STUDENTS at a school have completed a challenge to run a total of 10km over four weeks.

The pupils of Northern Parade Junior School in Doyle Avenue, Hilsea, were set the task by their teachers of running the distance before the end of term.

The challenge was part of the school’s ongoing campaign to promote a healthy lifestyle both in and out of school.

At a special assembly at the end of term, the students were congratulated by the teachers for their work, before each one received a medal.