Youngsters get taste of construction industry

SCHOOL pupils from Waterlooville have been given the chance to find out more about working in the construction industry.

Teenagers from The Cowplain School in Waterlooville visited the Berewood Heath development, which was recently built by David Wilson Homes.

The construction firm showed the students about roles in groundworks, brickworks and carpentry, among others.

Students were given a tour around the new development to see how the different roles came together to create the end product.

The pupils, aged 15 and 16, also heard about the various pathways to a career in construction, including apprenticeships.

Anthony Dimmick, community liaison manager at David Wilson Homes, said: ‘The pupils were aware that there are different roles on site but I think we showed them that construction is extremely diverse – and we need a real variety of skills for the future.

‘As a leading housebuilder we are keen to showcase great careers to those considering their futures now and hope that this project has encouraged some of these pupils to follow a career in construction.’

Claire Dodd, senior pastoral leader at The Cowplain School, said: ‘It is always extremely useful for pupils to gain a real insight into the workplace and it’s great that companies such as David Wilson Homes can offer this kind of opportunity.’