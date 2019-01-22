Youngsters spread joy

PUPILS have been spreading joy in a bid to beat the blues.

Yesterday children from Padnell Infant School in Cowplain handed out flowers to all passers-by and wished them a good day.

They picked yesterday as it is known for being the worst of the January blues.

Teachers said that one woman later called up the school to say receiving flowers would make her smile all day.

Headteacher Mandy Grayson said: ‘We teach children at our school to grow their brains, bodies and hearts. This is one way of promoting this message and contributing to the mental wellbeing of everyone.’

Known as Blue Monday, yesterday was supposed to be the most depressing day of the year.