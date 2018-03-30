Youngsters stride out for sick friend Reggie

Have your say

SELFLESS schoolchildren put their best feet forward to support a peer in need of life-saving treatment.

Pupils at Westbourne Primary School took part in a sponsored walk after six-year-old Reggie Fudge was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia earlier this year.

The £1,000 raised so far will go to Southampton General Hospital and St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester where Reggie, currently in Year 2, is receiving care.

Students, teachers and parents came together to walk about four miles around Stansted Park despite muddy conditions.

Monica Bowen, the school’s secretary, organised the event in the hope that Reggie’s friends would want to help.

She said: ‘There are only 211 pupils in the school and about 90 per cent of them took part.

‘It was a muddy experience but the kids were fantastic and all thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

‘Reggie is such a lovely child. It was a real shock to the school when we found out. We thought we would do something all together for him. We are aiming to raise £2,000.’

For one parent, Chantelle Appleyard, it was encouraging to see so many children rallying behind the cause.

The 31-year-old said: ‘My son Ollie is very good friends with Reggie.

‘It was just awful when we heard and straight away we all tried to raise money.

‘The response for the walk has been brilliant. The whole school wanted to get involved. I think Reggie’s story really hit home, especially as we’re in such a small village.

‘People who don’t even know him were asking for sponsorship forms. People just want to help.

‘Everyone knows someone who’s had cancer.’

Donations can be made until April 20.

To get involved visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/reggies-walk