Youngsters take on special Race for Life at Gosport school

PUPILS flocked to a secondary school in Gosport for a ‘remarkable’ Race for Life event.

More than 2,000 students went to Brune Park Community School for a Schools Race for Life event, raising money for Cancer Research UK.

The event, organised by Jo Powell and the school’s PE department, saw youngsters go through tyres, netting and a slip’n’slide – all in the name of charity.

Jo Powell said: ‘It was astounding to see the enthusiasm and engagement from all the students and staff at Brune Park.

‘Even though the event was so much fun, students were still aware of the importance of the event.

‘The message delivered to them was that the day was about remembering those that had sadly lost their lives to cancer, but to also celebrate those that had beaten it.’

Brune Park headteacher Kirsty Andrew-Power explained: ‘Every student in the school walked or ran at least 1k, loved it, smiled throughout and felt a sense of pride in their own achievements and those of others around them.

‘The support, cheering on and encouragement from everyone on the field, and sense of community spirit was remarkable.

‘It was incredible the number of students who came back after school to run with staff, the atmosphere, sense of community, the fun with the reinforcing of the key message about why we were doing this together.’