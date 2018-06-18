Youngsters thrilled after library given first revamp since the 70s

SCHOOL pupils say that the new library installed at their school has ‘transformed’ the way they approach reading.

Crofton Anne Dale Infant School in Cuckoo Lane, Stubbington, revealed its brand new library to students at the end of last week, following a major overhaul.

The library had not been updated since the 1970s, and was in urgent need for a new lick of paint.

But after the school decided it was time to renovate the library, students were given the chance to take a look at their new-look reading area – which has been completely modernised thanks to funding from the school PTA – which has also raised sufficient funding to buy extra equipment and run external workshops and activities for the children in the past.

Pupil Brandon Davies, a member of the school council, said: ‘This is the best transformation of the school.’

Fellow student Abigail Chinner said: ‘I really can’t wait to start reading here – I love reading.’

Headteacher Lorraine Phillips said: ‘Reading can unlock so much for a child.

‘I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to provide such a fabulous space for our children to develop a love for reading.’

School librarian Philippa Scott said: ‘The money for the new library was raised by our school PTA, which has done a fabulous job.

‘The library was in desperate need of a revamp because it has stayed the same since the 1970s.

‘I’m really pleased that the library has been given a fresh look like this – and it was wonderful to have Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage come along for the official opening of the new library.

‘Its very exciting – everyone has made a huge effort to create a fantastic and stimulating library we can all be proud of for years to come.’

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said: ‘It was a great pleasure to open the new library.

‘It’s a bright and modern space and is a perfect environment to start a life-long passion for reading – that’s a really important thing for a school to have and is such a valuable gift for the children.

‘I asked one child if she liked the new library and she said she absolutely loved it.

‘I’ve never seen so many children so excited for a new library – it was brilliant to see.

‘They we’re all very hyped by the time it came to cutting the ribbon.’