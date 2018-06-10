Eight flats destroyed by overnight blaze in Park Gate

Have your say

AN INVESTIGATION is underway after a fire that broke out in an apartment and ripped through a building.

Emergency services were called to a block of flats in Botley Road, Park Gate, last night, as a flat fire spread to the rest of the building.

Firefighters spent five hours tackling the blaze, with ambulance crews and the police also called to the scene.

A firefighter from Fareham fire station says that the flats have been completely destroyed.

It’s thought at least eight people fled the blaze.

He said: ‘We got the call at 10pm, and were there until 3am getting the fire under control – it spread to pretty much all of the flats.

‘We had eight pumps at the incident, including crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester.

‘The flats were completely destroyed and are unlivable, so the residents will sadly need to be rehoused – but this is an incident that could have been much worse.

Now, an investigation is underway to find out how the fire started and how it spread.

The spokesman said: ‘We’re back again today and the incident is under investigation.

‘Fire investigation and the police will be looking into what happened.

‘Fortunately, there were no injuries and two dogs, two rabbits and two goldfish were also rescued from the blaze.’