‘Elderly’ man rescued from mud in ‘medical emergency’ near Langstone Harbour

AN ‘ELDERLY’ man has been rescued by the emergency services after getting stuck in mud.

Firefighters, paramedics, the coastguard and the Portsmouth lifeboat were all called to assist with the ‘medical emergency’ at Harts Farm Way, near Langstone, at about 7.45am.

The man, who a spokesman for Havant Fire Station described as ‘elderly’, had become stuck off a slipway leading to Langstone Harbour.

By the time the coastguard arrived at the scene, the man had been freed by firefighters, attending from Havant, Fareham and Cosham.

Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service then took the man to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.