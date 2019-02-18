Have your say

AN ELDERLY woman had a group of unexpected guests at her 97th birthday party - after sparklers on her cake set off a fire alarm.

Firefighters were alerted to the alarm after the woman’s birthday bash, in her care home in Castle Street, went awry.

A fire crew from Portchester was sent to the property on Sunday and helped to clear the smoke – before wishing the woman happy birthday.

Writing on their Twitter account, Portchester fire station said: ‘Pump mobilised to a fire alarm at an elderly person’s home in Castle Street, Portchester. Alarm caused by sparkler candles on a lady’s 97th birthday cake setting off detectors.’

They added: ‘#HappyBirthdayMrsBowen.’

It’s understood nobody was injured during the incident.