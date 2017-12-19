Elvis is coming to Gosport for a Blue Christmas

WORSHIPPERS will be able to celebrate the birth of Christ with a performance from the king himself, Elvis Presley.

Tribute artist Mike Nova will be performing as the king of rock and roll at the midnight mass service at St John’s Church in Forton Road, Gosport – performing some festive favourites from 11pm.

Reverend Carrie Thompson said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Mike back to St John’s on this most special night of the year.

‘His Gosport gigs are always sold out, so this is a great opportunity to experience his music as we gather to celebrate the birth of Jesus.’