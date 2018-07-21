Embankment fire leads to train delays between Fratton and Portsmouth

TRAINS were delayed for most of this evening after a fire on a grass embankment between Fratton and Portsmouth.

Two trucks from Southsea were called to the blaze which was reported to be around 50m long.

Due to the location of the fire, next to the railway lines off Sydenham Terrace in Somerstown, the line had to be blocked between Fratton station and Portsmouth and Southsea station.

A spokesman from Southsea fire station: ‘We were called around 5.30pm to the fire on the embankment near the line.

‘It was quite a big fire, about 50m in size. We aren’t sure what started it but think it could have been a discarded cigarette.’

Firefighters had cleared the scene by 7pm.

South Western Railway said their services faced lengthy delays and cancellations after the line was blocked while the fire crews put out the blaze.

It was re-opened around 7.30pm but delays are expected until 10pm.

A statement said: ‘Following a fire near the railway between Portsmouth Harbour and Fratton all lines have now reopened.

‘Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

‘Disruption is expected until 10pm.’