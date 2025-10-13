The A27 has been closed this evening (Monday, October 13) following a vehicle fire.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue is on the scene of the fire on the A27 westbound between the Emsworth junction and the Fishbourne roundabout at Chichester.

The fire service said a road closure on the westbound carriageway is in place and has urged drivers to avoid avoid the area if they can, with some cars on the carriageway stranded as a result of the closure.

Highways England has said a diversion route is in place taking drivers through the A259 via Fishbourne, Southbourne and Emsworth before rejoining the A27.

For the latest see: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/travel-alerts/a27-hampshire-westbound-road-closed-between-a259-and-a259/

More as we get it.