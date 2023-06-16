News you can trust since 1877
Emergency services at scene of fire engine crash involving truck towing a digger in Leigh Park

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a fire engine and a truck.
By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST

Footage and a picture shows police in Hulbert Road, Leigh Park, following the collision earlier this morning. A police spokesman said the crash happened at the junction with Park Lane.

‘We were called at 11.33am today (June 16) to a report of a road traffic collision involving a fire engine and a white Isuzu Grafter tipper truck at the junction of Park Lane and Hulbert Road in Havant,’ he said. ‘Minor injuries have been reported.’

A fire engine collided with a truck towing a digger in Hulbert Road, Leigh Park, this morning (June 16). Picture: Sarah Standing.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service were at the scene of the crash.

She added: ‘A fire engine from Havant station was returning from operations when it was involved in a collision with a flatbed vehicle. The fire engine has been taken to our workshop to be examined and an investigation into the circumstances has begun.’

