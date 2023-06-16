Footage and a picture shows police in Hulbert Road, Leigh Park, following the collision earlier this morning. A police spokesman said the crash happened at the junction with Park Lane.

NOW READ: Yobs hurl stones at business park staff member

‘We were called at 11.33am today (June 16) to a report of a road traffic collision involving a fire engine and a white Isuzu Grafter tipper truck at the junction of Park Lane and Hulbert Road in Havant,’ he said. ‘Minor injuries have been reported.’

A fire engine collided with a truck towing a digger in Hulbert Road, Leigh Park, this morning (June 16). Picture: Sarah Standing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service were at the scene of the crash.