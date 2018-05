Have your say

SIX vehicles have been involved in a crash in Farlington this evening.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident on Havant Road, which was closed.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters from Cosham had to cut a man from one of the vehicles.

He is being treated by paramedics.

The road had been shut by police in both directions while the vehicles were recovered.

The crash happened just after 6.20pm and the fire service left the scene at 7pm.