Emergency services called to man ‘on stag do’ stuck in mud in Gosport

Have your say

A MAN believed to be on a stag do got stuck on mud flats in Gosport.

Firefighters from the town and specialist crews from Cosham and Fareham were called to Gosport Park, near the town centre, at 3.56am today.

By the time they got there the man had got out of the mud himself.

Police, the coastguard and ambulance crews also attended but a spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said he was not injured and spoke to paramedics.

She added: ‘It seemed the man had been on a stag do and managed to rescue himself from the mud flats.

‘We had quite a few units as we sent specialist crews as well to help.’

The fire service also tweeted: ‘An expensive and potentially fatal stag-do!’