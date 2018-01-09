Employees donate from their salaries for charity

STAFF at an equipment hire firm have raised over £3,000 for a youth mental health charity.

Nationwide Hire has been supporting The Moving On Project which offers free, confidential counselling for young people in the Fareham and Gosport areas faced with issues that affect their education and progression into adult life.

HR and training manager Lee Fisher said: ‘Lynne Martin from The Moving On Project came into one of our morning meetings and told us all about the work the charity does, and we felt that we could very quickly give them some direct help.

‘We’ve raised almost £3,000 through a salary sacrifice scheme, where staff can donate any monthly amount between £3 and £10, by hosting themed parties and with office cake sales.’

Lynne Martin, project manager at The Moving On Project, said: ‘We really appreciate the support. It’s a boost to us financially but also a big morale boost, having our work recognised and valued by such a dynamic local company.’