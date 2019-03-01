Emsworth Arts Trail gives creatives their chance to shine

The hard work of artists across the Solent region can often go sadly unnoticed. Independent artists toil away at masterpieces for hours on end, year after year – but are rarely given the platform to showcase their incredible talents.

But in Emsworth, this could not be further from the truth.

Marian Forster, a founder member of the arts trail, painting in her studio.

Starting in April, the annual Emsworth Arts Trail will be returning to the town, giving artists the chance to show off their work.

This is the 19th year of the event, with more than 100 artists getting involved in the event.

Chairman Carol Price says that the event is a huge attraction for Emsworth, bringing thousands of people in and giving the town a great reputation among artists in the Solent.

She says: ‘The Emsworth Arts Trail has certainly put the town on the map as a destination for art.

It's my party and I'll howl if I want to! by Marian Forster.

‘We have seen visitor numbers grow year-on-year and art lovers arriving from far and wide.

‘Last year’s event saw more than 87,000 visits recorded over the five days at 99 venues – an impressive increase from the 8,000 who went to 26 venues when records began in 2012.

‘We like to think of ourselves as a community of artists, with new exhibitors always welcome, so we are delighted to have 26 talented new artists join us – it means there is always something new to surprise and fascinate, from both the new and established participants.’

One of those who has contributed to this year’s arts trail is Laura Miles, who is taking part for the second year running.

Jewellery by Andrew Bailey.

She says: ‘I’m exhibiting my work on the first weekend. I've used a scalpel to make paper sculptures.

‘There is so much variety at the event, and I think that's what makes it so special; there are jewellers, pottery groups, quilt-makers, textile artists and so much more.

‘That is a huge part of the fun, going out and seeing all this different and incredible artwork.’

The trail itself has a map of where each of the 107 artists can be found – making seeing every single exhibition a huge challenge, but one certainly worth attempting.

Laura says: ‘Some people do try to go and see everything over the five days of the event.

‘I don’t think I could get to every single one, but I love going round and seeing what everyone has been able to put together.

‘There is a set route that people can follow, but you can just go anywhere you want and I think that is the beauty of it.

‘I personally treat it a bit like a TV guide to find which artists I particularly want to go and see.’

While Laura's contributions span over the past couple of years, some of the artists involved in the Emsworth Arts Trail are seasoned veterans.

Marian Foster is a founding member of the Emsworth Arts Trail, and has taken part every year since its inception.

She says: ‘The first trail guide consisted of an A4 sheet of paper folded in three.

‘Ten Emsworth artists rose to the challenge of opening their homes and studios to the public, 20 artists had work on display in the Emsworth Community Centre and in 15 shops and businesses in the centre of Emsworth.

‘The first year was very exciting but all-consuming. None of us had taken part, let alone helped to organise such an event before and had no idea what to expect.

‘I do remember being up until dawn with last-minute preparations, hanging pictures, labelling and pricing – we were all surprised at how many people visited the trail.

‘It has continued to thrive and stand the test of time solely because of the time, dedication and hard work the committee put in to making it a success.’

Marian, who drew the thousands of artefacts found through the Mary Rose project in the 1980s, focuses on precise and realistic watercolour paintings.

She says: ‘Watercolour is my chosen medium as I love how particular pigments intermingle on the paper to give magical effects.

‘I also love the excitement of experimenting with different paper for both painting and printing.

‘My proudest moments have been drawing the artefacts brought up from the Mary Rose and for winning the Best Watercolour Award for two consecutive years at the Marine Artists Exhibition at the Mall Gallery in London.’

Many of the high street stores will be showing off work as well, meaning even regular visitors to the town will be able to take part in the event.

Laura Miles explains, ‘the high street has a showcase with businesses getting involved by putting an artist’s work up in their window.

‘Last year, my work went up in The Lord Raglan pub in Queen Street, which was really quite exciting.

‘It's just a great way of highlighting some of the incredible talent we have in the area, and iterally putting it on show for the whole town to see.’

Another one of the artists is Lizzie Cornelius, who’s work is often on show at Hotwalls Studios in Southsea.

This will be her first Emsworth Arts Trail and she cannot wait to show off her vibrant paintings.

Lizzie says: ‘There is such a buzz surrounding the Emsworth Art trail and I wanted to be part of this creative hub.

‘It seemed a natural step to be able to exhibit here with original paintings.

‘I also love the community of artists and I hope to increase awareness of my work to a new customer base.’

The Emsworth Arts Trail will kick off on April 27, and will also run on April 28 and May 4-6.

For more information go to emsworthartstrail.org.uk