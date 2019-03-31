Emsworth, Hayling Island and Portsmouth's best things to do on Monday and Tuesday

Here are our top picks.

GIG: ChiJazz will be putting on a show as part of Havant Music Festival. Tickets £8 and are on sale at The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, or call (023) 9247 2700. Hayling Island Community Centre, Monday, 7.30pm.

FITNESS: Learn new routines, make new friends and burn some calories while having fun during this Zumba session. £5. Portchester Community School, Monday, 6pm.

YOGA: Join this yoga class which is specifically for beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. Admission £5.50. Stacey Community Centre, Copnor, Monday, 6-7pm.

MUSIC: The Fureys present a night to remember, featuring Irish musical classics such as I Will Love You, The Green Fields of France, Her Father Didn’t Like Me Anyway and many more. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: Discover a new view of Henry VIII’s Royal Navy with an exhibition using the latest scientific and genealogical research to see what they looked like. Admission £17, £8 children. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Monday, 10am-5pm.

CONCERT: Havant’s Clarinet and Saxophone Choir will be performing as part of Havant Music Festival with their concert of jazz, funk music. Tickets £8. St James’ Church, Emsworth, Tuesday, 7pm.